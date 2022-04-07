India-Australia academic collaboration to be taken to greater heights, says Piyush Goyal

India and Australia partnership in education should be taken to a greater height, said Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry in an event of India Australia trade deal in Sydney. The minister has also invited the University of New South Wales to expand its research footprint in India stating that it will benefit the students of both the countries.

“Invite UNSW to expand its research footprint in India. More Indian students can gain from quality education in Australia and Australian students can gain from the knowledge India has to offer,” tweeted the minister in his official twitter handle.

Emphasising the ongoing talks of India-Australia trade deal to enhance the trade relationship between the two countries, the minister has said that through the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), India can expand its frontier of commerce and trade sectors.

Piyush Goyal has also announced that India and Australia will start dual degree programs for students to enhance academic and institutional collaboration between the two countries and to provide quality education and exposure to the students.

The program aims to help students get greater experience, skill sets, advanced knowledge and will be mutually beneficial for students of both the countries, he said. He further added that the collaboration would help recognise each other’s degrees, and course contents.

