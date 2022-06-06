India and UK discuss transnational education, academic mobility under National Education Policy

A delegation of representatives from 22 UK universities have discussed with Indian counterparts on new policy measures and activities to support internationalisation, quality assurance and collaborations on teaching, industry-academia partnerships and different models of transnational education allowed under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The delegation which is on a five-day visit to India, first after introduction of NEP, met representatives from Ministry of Education (MoE), University Grants Commission (UGC), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), AICTE and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“The focus is on increasing two-way mobility of students, faculty as well as institutional mobility between India and the UK. We invite the UK HEIs to work with Indian counterparts to offer twinning, joint degree, and dual degree programmes; as well as explore setting up campuses in GIFT City Gujarat,” Manju Singh, joint secretary, UGC, said.

The delegation represents apex education bodies such as the Universities UK International (UUKi), The Russell Group, Universities Wales, and 22 UK higher education institutions, making it the largest ever delegation of higher education leaders from the UK to visit the country.

During June 6 to10, the delegation will meet Indian central and state government officials, policymakers and senior university leaders from 10 Indian states, in the national capital, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata to discuss partnerships and collaborations.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Vivekanand Education Society partners with GlobalGyan Academy to launch autonomous courses