India aims to create innovation ecosystem in academic institutions, says Jitendra Singh

India aims to create an innovation ecosystem through institutions such as NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to provide platforms and collaboration opportunities to different stakeholders, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Singh said that the Atal Innovation Mission has facilitated a holistic approach to ensure creation of a problem-solving innovative mindset in the country and to create an ecosystem of entrepreneurship in schools, universities, and research institutions.

According to Amitabh Kant, CEO. NITI Aayog, the Atal Tinkering Labs aims to bring a paradigm shift in school education by inculcating a problem-solving mindset at a very early age. He further added that the Atal Incubation Centres aims to provide a platform for the youth of India to drive change through innovations.

Speaking at the event, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that AIM is complementary to the government’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’. AIM has recently completed its 6th year since inception,

In schools, AIM facilitates the establishment of a network of Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) with a vision to cultivate one million children in India as Neoteric Innovators. During the event, the third edition of ‘Innovations for You’ e-book focussing on Transport and Mobility was also launched.

With inputs from PTI.

