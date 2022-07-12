India Accelerator launches Envent to nurture entrepreneurship ecosystem

India Accelerator (IA) has announced the launch of its flagship ed-tech startup Envent, that provides an experiential learning environment to aspiring students, entrepreneurs, working professionals and first-time entrepreneurs. As part of Envent, IA has launched an E-School, one of the exclusive entrepreneurship programs designed to allow aspiring entrepreneurs to explore, build, test, and work on their business ideas.

The platform provides comprehensive support, develops key entrepreneurial skills, and helps with risk management to turn ideas into successful business stories. The aspirants can also capitalise on the opportunity to develop the key skills and mindset required to become successful entrepreneurs. The programme takes the students from idea generation to being prepared for a full-fledged start-up launch.

“Our true purpose goes beyond helping aspiring entrepreneurs establish successful ventures. We believe that by providing the right education and igniting an entrepreneurial spirit, we can create an empowered community of inspiring leaders who will go on to solve the world’s most pressing issues,” Sagar Menon, founder, Envent said.

Incepted with an idea to provide the right direction, knowledge and experience, Envent is an initiative to develop and nurture the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the country. The platform serves as a training ground for people to build a successful start-up. It leverages India Accelerator’s huge network of mentors, investors, industry experts and enterprises. As a result, it offers a unique position to provide unmatched entrepreneurship programs and world-class mentorship to aspiring entrepreneurs.

“With Envent, IA is creating a wholesome entrepreneurship ecosystem for equipping aspiring/budding entrepreneurs with an entrepreneurial mindset, skillset and providing a unique learning experience of turning their creative ideas into reality. Instead of reinventing the wheel, the edtech platform helps aspiring entrepreneurs leverage years of accumulated experience and knowledge in a more calculated way to scale business,” Mona Singh, founder and partner at India Accelerator.

IA accelerator is also exploring the B2B side of the ed-tech platform. As part of the business plan, it is targeting schools and universities to offer entrepreneurship programs, elective courses, and bespoke workshops on entrepreneurship.

