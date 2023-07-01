Inculcating communication skills in students.

By Aparna Sharma

Communication is an essential aspect of our daily lives, and with the increasing use of digital technology, we now have more communication options than ever before. At the school level, communication becomes even more significant and diverse, forming an integral part of an individual’s ecosystem. While some individuals are born with a natural communication ability, others may require guidance and training to master this skill. Inculcating communication skills in school students can prove to be a game-changer as it can equip them with the tools and techniques required to express themselves effectively and confidently.

Strong communication skills can open up a world of opportunities for students, from improving academic performance to enhancing interpersonal relationships. Therefore, schools must prioritise the development of communication skills as part of their educational programs. Many schools, such as Orchids The International School, have incorporated communication programs in their curriculum to create awareness and embark on such skills in early education academia. The following are some of the pointers on which communication skills can be inculcated in school students efficiently and effectively:

Encouraging participation: Teachers should create a classroom environment encouraging participation and discussion. This will help students feel more comfortable expressing their thoughts and ideas.

Role-playing: Role-playing activities can be used to help students practise communication skills in a safe and supportive environment. For example, students can practise giving presentations or engaging in debates.

Use technology: Technology can be used to facilitate communication skills development. For example, video conferencing can connect students with experts in different fields or facilitate virtual classroom discussions.

Feedback: Providing feedback is crucial in helping students improve their communication skills. Teachers should provide constructive feedback to students on their communication skills, highlighting areas where they can improve and offering guidance on how to do so.

Communication is essential for kids to learn and interact with various sources of knowledge. Understanding the language of communication is the first step towards its importance in our daily lives. Communication skills have become indispensable for success in today’s rapidly changing world. Therefore, schools are increasingly focusing on inculcating communication skills in their students. The advantages of this pattern for kids are numerous. For example:

Freedom of Words:

Communication skills help children express their thoughts and ideas effectively. This is an essential skill required in all walks of life, whether it is in school, college, or the workplace. When children are trained in communication skills, they learn to articulate their ideas clearly and concisely, which helps them in their academic and personal life.

Improving children’s interpersonal relationships:

When children are trained to communicate effectively, they are better able to build meaningful relationships with their peers and teachers. This leads to improved social skills and increased confidence, which are essential for success in life.

Active Participation:

In today’s competitive job market, employers are looking for candidates who possess excellent communication skills when children are trained in communication skills from a young age. When children are trained to communicate effectively, they can better participate in class discussions and ask questions. This leads to an improved understanding of the subject matter and better grades.

To summarise, schools nowadays are increasingly focusing on inculcating communication skills in their students due to the numerous advantages of this pattern for kids. By equipping children with strong communication skills, schools are helping them to succeed academically, socially, and professionally.

The author is principal of Orchids The International School, Bhopal