In Yogi Adityanath’s UP, flying squads to crack down on cheating in madrassa examinations

The examinations for madrassa students in Uttar Pradesh will begin on April 16. (Representative photo: IE)

Buoyed by the success that the Yogi Adityanath government’s anti-cheating measures witnessed in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh state board exams, the state government is now pushing ahead with similar vigilance to crack down on the use of unfair means in examinations conducted by the UP Board of Madrasa Education (UPBME). The examinations for madrassa students in Uttar Pradesh will begin on April 16.

The measures for the madrassa examinations by the state government comes after similar stringent rules were enforced to keep a check on cheating in the Uttar Pradesh board examinations held between 6 February and 12 March. A number of CCTV cameras were installed in exam halls in addition to the use of STF and local intelligence to check activities of education mafia. As a result, the first day of board exams saw a mass dropout with more than 1.8 lakh students skipping exams on day one of the UP board examination 2018. This number accelerated to over 10 lakh students skipping the examination in just 4 days.

In a raft of changes introduced by the UPBME, madrassas will now see examinations held the same way as the UP Board. Come April 16, and the madrassa examinations will witness the same level of vigilance and scrutiny against the use of unfair means as that of the UP Board. This will include flying squads which will inspect examination centres where madrassa students will appear in their board examinations. In another first, madrassa examinations this year will be held under CCTV vigil.

In order to improve vigilance during the examination and ensure transparency at all levels, the government has ordered the constitution of a three-member internal inspection committee, as per a report. While this committee has been constituted at the centre level, concerned district magistrates will form flying squads at the district level too. This squad will be led by district inspector of schools (DIOS), basic education officer, district backward welfare officer and district minority welfare officer.

The minority welfare department has constituted the following-

UPBME has constituted flying squads and internal inspection committees at four levels:

• Examination centre/school level

• District level

• Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education (UPBME) level – At this level, the chairman and registrar will make surprise visits.

• Directorate level – At this level, director of minority welfare department, joint directors and assistant directors will inspect centres across the state.

The government has also given exclusive username and password to each exam centre to enable monitoring of the number of students, madrassas and admit cards. The details about the absentees will also be updated daily on the portal, UPBME registrar, Rahul Gupta told Times Of India.

There is no getting away for female students as well. All-women flying squads will also be formed for keeping a check on women examinees. This year, a total of 2,73,027 madrassa students will appear in examinations. The department has finalised 648 examination centres, of which 54 are exclusively for female students and 54 exclusively for males.