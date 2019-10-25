In Uttar Pradesh, anganwadis to be converted to pre-primary schools

The chief minister said the state government had set a budget of Rs 1,200 crore in the current financial year for the scheme.

Anganwadis at the schools under the Basic Shiksha Parishad in Uttar Pradesh will be converted to pre-primary schools from the next academic session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here Friday. “Children of three years of age will get admission to Class 1 in these schools. In Uttar Pradesh, this system will be implemented from the next session. At present, children up to 5 years of age are granted admissions to Class 1,” he said during the launch of the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, an official release said.

Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister also launched a web portal linked to the scheme. Adityanath said through the scheme, the state government planned to empower the girl child by providing them with financial help.

The scheme had been linked with the education and health of girls so that their future got better, he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted women empowerment in the country through the ‘Beti Bacaho, Beti Padhao’ campaign. The Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana will strengthen the PM’s campaign,” he said.

Under the scheme, the government will give Rs 15,000 to girls in six phases from the time of their birth till they get admission to the intermediate level, he said. A maximum two girls from any family will be eligible for the benefits.

The chief minister said the state government had set a budget of Rs 1,200 crore in the current financial year for the scheme. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani congratulated Adityanath on the launch of the scheme and termed it an initiative towards women empowerment, the release added.