In FY22, 3,76,978 students trained under PMKVY, responds Dharmendra Pradhan

A total of 3,76,978 candidates have been trained in FY22 under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in FY22, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session. The remark came in response to the question tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday regarding skill development training programme by Alok Kumar Suman, Member of Parliament. The 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session started on July 18, 2022 and will continue till August 13, 2022.

The Union minister in the written reply has also shared the number of candidates trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme, National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), Skill Training of Rural Youth (STRY), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen KaushalyaYojna (DDU-GKY)), Skill development through Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs), and Rashtriya Kaushal Vikas Yojana (RKVY) for FY21 and FY22.

Scheme/Programmes Students trained in FY21 Students trained in FY22 PMKVY 6,29,611 3,76,978 JSS 3,59,796 4,61,996 NAPS 2,97,368 5,80,051 DDU-GKY 38,289 97,006 RSETI 2,55,141 3,14,114 STRY 6,414 10,456 RKVY 3,741 840

Furthermore, the minister responded that the number of students placed under the PMKVY scheme in FY21 was 2,16,102 while in FY22 the number stood at 1,64,162. According to him, the number of students enrolled under Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) stood at 12,18,036 in FY20, while in FY21 it was 12,21,826.

The education minister further added that under the Skill India Mission, the Government of India has implemented more than 40 programmes through more than 20 Central Ministries or departments for skill development for youths on pan India basis.