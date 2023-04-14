In future, the hard lines between digital and omnichannel will blur further, says Aryaman Vikram Birla

Aryaman Vikram Birla, entrepreneur and scion of the Aditya Birla Group, and Director on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation, recently shared his journey and personal experiences in the world of business with students at a Business Conclave event hosted by Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi.

The business tycoon also shared his thoughts on digital-first brands and how he sees the future shaping up. Discussing the future of digital-first brands, Aryaman said “The hypothesis is that we acquire and build digital-first brands, that is, most of your commerce happens through online channels. However, I think — especially for consumer brands — the lines between digital, online, and offline are already blurred. You now see a lot of digital companies opening stores and going offline. You have to be where your customer is. We do have digital-first brands, but they will be omnichannel eventually. The customer experience has to be seamless. In the future, the hard lines between digital and omnichannel will only become more blurred. As technology and omnichannel seamlessness catch up, it will accelerate the process.”

During his speech, Aryaman emphasized the importance of hard work, perseverance, and adaptability in the face of challenges. He shared his insights on maintaining a balance in business “In business, it’s good to be paranoid. I did not understand this before, but as I get deeper into business, I realize that it keeps you ahead of the game, makes you ask the right questions and challenge the status quo.”

Aryaman further shared his views about maintaining balance in both personal and professional life.”Dealing with people from different backgrounds, different cultures, different motivations, getting them together, a very important learning for me has been to not let success get to your head, and failure to your heart. Sport and entrepreneurship take you up and down every single day, and you have to be balanced in both successes and failures. Just be consistent in what you do,” he said.

The theme of this year’s SRCC Business Conclave was Uniting Visionaries, Redefining Excellence. The event was held from April 12 to 14.