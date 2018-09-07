In a first! Woman president for Panjab University students’ council

22-year-old, Kanupriya managed to defeat 5 male candidates for the post. (Photo: Express)

For the first time in the history of Panjab University’s students’ council, a woman has taken up the position of its President on Thursday. 22-year-old, Kanupriya managed to defeat 5 male candidates that were fielded by Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), Students Organisation of India (SOI), Punjab Students Union (Lalkaar) and National Students Union of India (NSUI). She herself is a member of left-leaning student wing Students for Society (SFS) and is now the first woman president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC).

The elections in Panjab University were conducted to elect four office-bearers for its Campus Students’ Council for which over 15000 students voted. According to a Hindustan Times report, the elections took place amidst allegations that stated that the authorities had failed to act upon the poll code violations. While a total of 21 candidates were in line for the posts of resident, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary, Kanupriya was up for the top post against 5 others.

Besides this, the report also states along with the selection of the four office-bearers in Panjab University, 43,000 students also elected their representatives in the student councils of nine colleges.

Meanwhile, the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections this year saw an increase in the number of people marking ‘None of the Above (NOTA)’ as their option. The NOTA option was introduced to student council elections in the year 2016. This option is designed to allow its voters to indicate disapproval of all of the candidates in the fray.