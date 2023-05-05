In a first, IIM Lucknow to introduce full-time MBA programme in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has announced to launch a full-time 16-month MBA programme in Entrepreneurship and Innovation starting from August 2023.

With this IIM Lucknow will become the first among IIMs to offer a programme in entrepreneurship and innovation, an official release said. The aim to provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills to become successful entrepreneurs and innovators, the release added.

“IIM Lucknow has developed an entrepreneurial ecosystem with our two successful incubators. The MBA – E & I programme leverages and strengthens the ecosystem. The programme is unique as we bring in admission and curriculum philosophy that is based on skills development and aims at unleashing the entrepreneurial spirit,” Archana Shukla, director, IIM Lucknow, said.

IIM Director further said that the programme seeks to achieve an outcome whereby at least 40% of graduates, within one year of graduation, have launched a venture that has successfully attracted external funding or investment.

Also Read: Simplilearn launches first on-ground experience centre in Noida

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, established in 1984, is the fourth in the IIM family of management schools to be established in India after IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore.

In 2005, IIM Lucknow expanded its area of influence in the realm of management education by becoming the first IIM to set up a satellite campus exclusively for Executive Education at Noida in Delhi NCR region, the release further noted.

With inputs from ANI

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn