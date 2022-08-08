In 2021-22, 304334 women trained under PMKVY, says edu minister Dharmendra Pradhan

During 2021-22, 304334 women trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) scheme, whereas, under Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) the number stands at 167583 during the same period, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha stated at the 17th Lok Sabha monsoon session. The remark came in response to a question tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday by Natarajan P R, Member of Parliament.

The response further added that under the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) scheme, 385242 women were trained, whereas under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), the number of women who got trained stood at 122193 during 2021-22. The number of women who got trained under the mentioned schemes for the years 2018-21 includes:

Sl No Name of The Scheme 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 PMKVY 840325 1861063 877561 304334 2 CTS 178359 166693 162251 167583 3 JSS 148235 354135 297899 385242 4 NAPS 4978 34341 54350 122193

“Under the STT component of PMKVY, 18.04 lakh women candidates have been trained, out of which 8.74 lakh have been reported placed during 2018-19 to 2021-22. Under the JSS Scheme, data regarding beneficiaries is not centrally maintained. NAPS is an apprenticeship related scheme, no placement is tracked. The final report of tracer study of ITI Graduates (published in January, 2018 by the MSDE) mentions that 63.5% of total ITI pass-outs got employed (wage + self, out of which 6.7% are self-employed) and 55.3% of female are wage/self-employed,” the response further stated.

Furthermore, the response stated that under the JSS scheme, the government aims to focus on women and other vulnerable sections. The JSS scheme is implemented through NGOs with a 100% lump-sum grant from the Government of India on an annual basis, it mentioned. “Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) is a World Bank loan assisted scheme with an agreement between Government of India and the World Bank for $250 million (Rs 1650 Crore),” the statement added.

