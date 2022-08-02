In 2020-21, girls drop out rates decreased to 13.7%, responses Annapurna Devi in Lok Sabha

Drop out rate of girls at secondary level has decreased from 17.03% in 2018-19 to 13.7% in 2020-21, Annapurna Devi, Member of Parliament, in a written reply stated in Lok Sabha at the 17th Lok Sabha Monsoon session. The remark came in response to a question tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, August 1, 2022, by Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kunduriya, and K Navaskani, Members of Parliament.

She further added that according to UDISE, Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) at secondary level has increased from 76.93 in 2018-19 to 79.45 in 2020-21 and GER at higher secondary level has increased from 50.84 to 54.65.

“Under Samagra Shiksha, there is a provision of gender segregated toilets in all schools. As per UDISE 2020-21, 97.45% government schools have gender segregated toilets. Also, there is a provision of Composite School Grant which may be used for annual maintenance and repair of existing school buildings, toilets and other facilities to upkeep the infrastructure in good condition,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the minister responded that under Samagra Shiksha, there is a provision of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the educationally backward blocks, residential schools for girls belonging to disadvantaged groups such as SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Below Poverty Line (BPL).

“KGBVs were functional for classes 6-8 under the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Under Samagra Shiksha, a provision has been made to upgrade/converge the KGBVs with girls hostels to cover girls upto classes 10th (Type II) and 12th (Type III) to reduce dropout and enhance enrolment of girls at Secondary and Higher Secondary levels. In KGBVs, specific skill training is imparted to provide need based vocational education to girls,” the written reply read.

Furthermore, it added that Samagra Shiksha aims at integrating Vocational Education with general academic education in secondary and senior secondary schools including KGBVs.

