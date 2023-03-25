Improving school infra top priority of Delhi govt, says Atishi.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi emphasised that improving school infrastructure is a top priority for the Kejriwal government, creating a favourable learning atmosphere is crucial to overall development of children. Atishi conducted an inspection of a school currently being built in Sangam Vihar, according to an official statement.

The Kejriwal government has stated that it is building a magnificent school consisting of 88 classrooms to cater to the educational requirements of numerous children in the region. While on her visit, the education minister instructed the officials to adhere strictly to the checklist and finish building the school by June, in order for classes to commence there in July, as per the statement.

Divided into three blocks, the new four-storey school in Sangam Vihar boasts a total of 88 classrooms, along with state-of-the-art amenities such as labs, libraries, staff rooms, a principal’s office, and a playground. Additionally, the school is equipped with a UG tank, an RO room, and a rainwater harvesting facility, the official noted. Furthermore, the minister emphasised that creating a favourable learning atmosphere is crucial to the overall development of children, and this is a major focus of the government in the development of school infrastructure,” the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.