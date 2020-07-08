Important CBSE clarifications: Studying in Class 9-12? Know what Board says on syllabus cut of 190 subjects

CBSE Syllabus has been rationalised for Class 12 to 9

CBSE Class 9-12 Syllabus Cut: In view of disturbances faces by students due to Coronavirus pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised syllabus for classes 9 to 12. On Wednesday, the Board issued a clarification on the rationale behind syllabus cut. On Tuesday, Union HRD Minister Ramesh {okhriyal Nishank had announced the decision to rationalise syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12. Here’s what the Board said

One time rationalisation

The reduction in the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 is not permanent. It is a one-time measure. The Board said, “The rationalization of syllabus up to 30% has been undertaken by the Board for nearly 190 subjects of class IX to XII for the academic session 2020-21 as a one-time measure only. The objective is to reduce the exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation and prevent learning gaps.”

No question from the reduced syllabus

The Board said that no question will be asked from the reduced syllabus in the Board Exams 20-21 only.

The CBSE ahs also directed schools to follow Alternative Academic Calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum.

Federalism, Nationalism and Secularism not dropped

Commenting on reports that claimed topics like federalism, nationalism and secularism have been removed from Class 11, the Board said, “…each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in media as decided has been covered under Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERzt which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the Board.”

“It is again reiterated that the topics being mentioned as dropped are either being covered by the rationalised syllabus or in the Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT.”