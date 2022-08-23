Implementing a uniform civil code will be the greatest tribute to gender justice: JNU VC

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, vice chancellor (VC), Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) stated that the ‘greatest tribute” to gender justice would be to implement a uniform civil code. Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar lecture series, she added uniformity of laws is meant to make people progressive and broad-minded.

“Goa has a uniform civil code which was imposed by the Portuguese so there also Hindus, Christians and Buddhists and everybody has accepted it so why is it that it is not being done. Uniformity of laws, their accomplishment as per the Constitution, meant making people progressive and broad-minded to accept the laws put for the society,” she said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor mentioned Ambedkar wanted the implementation of a uniform civil code. Pandit was speaking on ‘Dr B R Ambedkar’s Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code’.

“Unless we have social democracy, our political democracy is a mirage. It is pertinent you cannot have a minority having all the rights when the majority does not, sometime you will have a backlash that you will not be able to handle.The greatest tribute to gender justice would be to implement uniform civil code as ambitioned by Babasaheb,” Pandit added.

Talking about the need for reservation for women, she stated most would favour it but even today out of 54 universities just six have women vice chancellors with only one from the reserved category.

“The importance of Babasaheb has not been given his space till very recently and it is very important that such speakers should be made a part of even our school education. Babasaheb has become even more relevant today because of gender-based discrimination,” she said.

With inputs from PTI.

