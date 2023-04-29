Imperial college announces "Future Leaders Scholarship" initiative for Indian students.

Imperial College, based in the United Kingdom, has unveiled a new scholarship initiative for Indian Masters students. The programme, known as the ‘Future Leaders Scholarship’, aims to provide support to 30 students over the next three years, with 50% of the scholarships being reserved for female students. This announcement was made during a visit by Jitendra Singh, the union minister of Science and Technology, to Imperial to interact with researchers and students and enhance the institution’s ties with India. The scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing MSc degrees in Imperial’s Faculties of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Medicine, and the Business School, according to an official statement.

“It is a real priority for Imperial to continue to facilitate and support two-way mobility between India and the UK.” “I hope that we are able to welcome even more students from India in the future,” Peter Haynes, vice-provost (education and student experience) Imperial College, said. “The investment will see the launch of 30 merit-based scholarships over the next three years, with the first application round opening next academic year,” he added.

A minimum of 50% of the ‘Future Leaders’ scholarships, which are highly regarded, will be reserved for female scholars, Haynes claimed. He expressed his desire to continue collaborating and building upon their success, with the goal of positioning Imperial as a leading supporter of UK-India partnerships in the next decade. In addition, Imperial College has partnered with Chevening to offer funding for Indian scholars who exhibit the most potential to become leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers in India. The Chevening scholarship award will cover academic fees and provide a monthly stipend, as stated in the announcement.

