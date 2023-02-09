Imarticus Learning collaborates with University of Mumbai for career carnival

Edtech platform Imarticus Learning has partnered with the Department of Computer Science, University of Mumbai, to organise the UICC-UDCS Imarticus Career Carnival, as per an official statement. According to it, the carnival is to be held in two rounds, of which the first round will be held online, and the final one will be held on February, 10, 2023 at University of Mumbai.

The career fair is tailored to the professional needs of the final year students of commerce, BAF, BMS in Investment Banking and Engineering, BSc IT, Computer Science, and BCS in Data Science, it said. It further stated that the participants will get a chance to explore learning opportunities in Investment Banking and Data Science and Analytics.

“Each participating student will get free career counseling with an exclusive 15% discount coupon for further studies in the job-assured programs by Imarticus Learning. They will compete with final-year students of 25 top colleges from Mumbai,” it noted.

Furthermore, the winner of the carnival will win a laptop, the first runner-up will be awarded a tablet, and the second runner-up will be given a smartphone. In addition, the top 3 will also get a scholarship for enrolling in the job-assured programmes by Imarticus Learning. As a part of the scholarship winner, first and second runner up will get 50%, 25% , 20% discount on the courses respectively.