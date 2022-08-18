Imarticus Learning partners with IIT Roorkee to launch Advanced Certification in Digital Marketing and MarTech

Imarticus Learning has launched an Advanced Certification in Digital Marketing and Marketing Technology (MarTech) in association with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. The course is ideal for those who wish to enter and build a strong career in the Digital Marketing and MarTech industries.

“Imarticus Learning has always been committed to offering world-class learning experiences. Through our industry-centric curriculum and expert mentors, we aim to shape learners into future-ready professionals who are updated with the latest trends in their domain. This is our third product in collaboration with IIT Roorkee, and we are pleased to partner with them once again for the Advanced Certification in Digital Marketing and MarTech. The course, taught by experienced professors and experts, will give learners a detailed understanding of the sector and enable them to apply the concepts in the real world. We look forward to continuing our fruitful relationship with IIT Roorkee and will be launching more such programs soon,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said.

Imarticus Learning and IIT Roorkee’s Advanced Certificate course will ensure a robust curriculum and interactions with industry stalwarts with decades of experience. The course will offer learners an opportunity to experience immersion program at IIT Roorkee campus. The certificate course aims to impart an in-depth understanding of various concepts in the Digital Marketing and MarTech spectrum, including Search Engine Marketing and Digital Marketing Analytics.

Furthermore, the programme will enable students to learn about the foundational elements of marketing and Digital Marketing along with the advanced components such as analytics for marketers and the future of the Digital Marketing industry. The course employs various methodologies, including projects, case studies, live examples from recent Digital Marketing events to ensure engaged and holistic learning. Encouraging peer learning and networking, the program further allows learners to build meaningful professional relationships with industry leaders and other fellow learners that will benefit their careers.

The candidature of the professionals will be based on the application submitted, and the final decisions will be jointly made by IIT Roorkee and Imarticus Learning. Once the interested candidates submit their applications, they will need to go through a selection interview/exam and, if shortlisted, will receive an offer letter. The program fee is Rs 1.25 lakh and Imarticus Learning offers options like no-cost EMIs for students who require financial assistance.

With a minimum of 50% marks required in graduation and post-graduation, the course will be taught by professor Kalpak Kulkarni and professor Sorabh Arora from IIT Roorkee.

Also read: NCTE drives NEP-aligned reforms and initiatives in teacher education

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn