Imarticus Learning partners with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK; launches new course.

Imarticus Learning, an ed-tech company, has formed a partnership with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) from the United Kingdom to introduce a new vertical. Imarticus Learning is an approved learning partner of ACCA and will deliver courses for ACCA qualifications preparation across India. The ACCA programme consists of three levels: knowledge, skill, and professional. Students who successfully complete the ACCA qualification gain global recognition as Chartered Accountants (CAs) and become eligible to work in over 180 countries worldwide. Imarticus Learning, as the learning partner for ACCA, guarantees placements for ACCA learners. Upon completion of their ACCA course at Imarticus, learners become eligible for guaranteed placements with starting salaries of eight to 10 LPA CTC for freshers, according to an official release.

Even after completing the first two levels of the course, ACCA learners at Imarticus can secure internships where the stipend earned is significantly higher than what Indian CAs typically earn during their articleship. To be eligible for the course, a minimum requirement is a grade 12th education with a minimum score of 65% in English and either Maths or Accounts. However, individuals with higher qualifications may receive exemptions for certain papers based on their past qualifications, the release mentioned.

“Our goal at Imarticus Learning is to make advanced courses available for career development. The ACCA UK programme, from the prestigious and renowned institution, is a unique course offered to those interested in creating a career in accounting and finance. We provide comprehensive training and support at every step to make it easier for students to secure the certification. Our course is well-rounded and takes care of the applicants’ financial needs through paid internships,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, Imarticus Learning, said.

In addition to completing the three ACCA levels, enrolled students must also fulfill a practical experience requirement (PER) consisting of an online course in ethics and three years of supervised internship. This ensures a comprehensive development approach, focusing on knowledge acquisition, skill building, and practical application. Imarticus Learning guarantees 100% placement for its learners and offers the flexibility to retake the entire programme without additional charges. The platform also provides a pass guarantee, a placement boot camp, comprehensive reading materials, and expert mentoring to support learners throughout their journey. as per the release.