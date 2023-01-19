Imarticus Learning launches StartOnboard to ease onboarding of employees

Imarticus Learning, tech-based professional education platform, has launched StartOnboard, a new B2B game-based solution for onboarding employees, processes, and products seamlessly.

According to an official release, StartOnboard involves role-play-based learning modules that help employees experience a simulated environment and remain engaged throughout the process. With its help organisations can create game-based onboarding modules tailored to their requirements, the release said.

Under the module, employees act as the game player and complete the assigned activities while learning simultaneously. It aims to enable organisations to solve their onboarding process challenges and increase the engagement by 3x. It further aims to help the employees to retain most of the information shared during the onboarding programme – company history, journey, vision, HR policies, among others.

Additionally, the technology aims to help organisations with pre-onboarding communication and engagement with employees who have accepted the job offer but haven’t joined yet, making the end-to-end process more efficient.

“With StartOnboard we aim to counter challenges of onboarding at the grassroots level. The programme leverages principles of cognitive technology and will allow organisations to curate an unparalleled experience for their employees while enabling them to gain knowledge,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, MD, Imarticus Learning, said.