Imarticus Learning launches programmes for Commerce UG students for AY 2023-24

Professional education firm, Imarticus Learning has launched two new programmes – B.Com in Professional Accounting with a Specialisation in Investment Banking and B.Com in Banking and Insurance with a Specialisation in Financial Analysis, in partnership with Rathinam College of Arts and Science. Students who have completed their 12th standard with a minimum of 50% marks are eligible for the courses.

The programme in professional accounting with a specialization in investment banking is meant for students who aspire to pursue a career as an analyst in business, equity research or fund accounting. Similarly, the B.Com in banking and insurance specialising in financial analysis is perfect for students who want to build a career in finance, investment and AML sectors. Both programmes boast an industry-aligned and intricately designed curriculum incorporating the latest field trends and has affiliations with top hiring partners and a flexible fixed programme fee, an official release said.

“The field of financial analysis and investment banking is ripe with opportunities, and through these courses, we want to ensure that the students are ready for the job market and the plethora of opportunities coming along their way,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, Imarticus Learning, said.

Also Read: Simplilearn launches first on-ground experience centre in Noida

Imarticus Learning has a placement record with more than 500 hiring partners on board, as per the release. Meanwhile, Rathinam College of Arts and Science is recognised among the top-ranking colleges by NIRF in 2022 and was rated as a band performer by ARIIA in 2022.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn