Imarticus Learning launches new vertical Certification Prep for accounting & finance

Professional education firm Imarticus Learning has launched a new vertical, Certification Prep, to offer programmes in the accounting and finance space. This includes CMA USA, ACCA UK, CFA USA, CPA USA, and CFP USA, of which the first two programmes are already live.

According to an official release, Imarticus Learning is an approved learning partner of the global certifying boards such as Institute of Management Accountants (IMA, USA) , Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA, UK) , Association of Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA, USA), among others.

Staying abreast with increased acceptance and the bulging demand for global career opportunities offered by the top accounting and financing bodies, the brand has introduced this new vertical and intends to make learners’ job ready for top multinationals across the globe.

Imarticus Learning will not only operate as the learning partner with these global bodies, but also offer training and content as per the course framework, the release said. The professional education organisation offers users practical simulation exercises, training on various accounting tools, and additional soft skills training.

“At Imarticus Learning, we have always ensured that our learners are nurtured and trained by the best industry experts to grow and thrive in their respective domains. The launch of this new vertical aligns with the same vision, where we provide pass protection on exams and a 100% placement guarantee backed up with money back guarantees to our students, coupled with training from our in-house specialists. The idea is to ensure that all learners are equipped with the right knowledge to ace their respective careers,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, CEO, Imarticus Learning, said.

The Certification Prep vertical is based on three core areas: Faculties, Teaching Pedagogy, and Outcomes of Passing and Placements. The courses will be led by trainers equipped with the same certification coupled with decades of industry and academia experience, thus acting as mentors and handholding learners throughout the course. In addition to top trainers, learners will have access to Imarticus Learning’s proprietary content along with global content provided by Gleim and Kaplan.

