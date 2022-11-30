Imarticus Learning, IIM Raipur introduce certificate programme for marketing professionals

Professional education firm Imarticus Learning has launched its new course in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Raipur, which will start from February 18, 2023. The new-age Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Marketing Officers, is a 10-month-long course designed especially for professionals in mid to senior level roles. It aims to familiarise them with the contemporary challenges in the field of marketing and engage meaningfully with CXOs within and outside the organisation.

The curriculum is designed specifically to foster an understanding of the needs of the customer, crafting marketing strategies and executing business decisions along with implementing masterplans to help the organisation achieve its objectives.

Learners will be provided thorough and rigorous training from industry experts, including 120 hours of live interaction with the faculty of IIM Raipur, a three-day long campus engagement, and certification by the institution. They can avail themselves of benefits and opportunities accrued to them as IIM Raipur executive alumni.

Additionally, they would be provided with the theoretical information and practical exposure to make critical tactical and strategic decisions about customer acquisition, retention, and development. Five masterclasses will be held under market leaders with the intent of broadening their acumen and real-world experience. The program has four key sections – the CMO training course, Wharton Interactive Simulations, Masterclass by CMOs, and Networking to enhance your net worth.

“Marketing is one of the fastest-growing segments today, and the demand for skilled C-suite level professionals is skyrocketing. The Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Marketing Officers is designed specifically for experienced professionals to create, nurture, and upskill visionaries and leaders in the marketing field. It helps learners upskill and be up to date with the latest advancements in the field, which will help them secure better opportunities professionally and financially. This will help us create a formidable workforce by reforming learning practices,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, MD, Imarticus Learning, said.

The minimum eligibility criterion for the course is an undergraduate degree and five years of professional experience. At the end of the programme, learners will receive a certificate from IIM Raipur. Imarticus Learning offers EMI and installment options.

