Imarticus Learning expands its base in competitive corporate training solutions market with Onboarding platform

Imarticus Learning, Mumbai-based edutech company, has announced to have expanded its customer base and solidified its position in the market by upgrading StartOnboard, a game-authoring engine that enables engaging and efficient onboarding and functional training of employees, which they acquired last year.

StartOnboard’s upgrades and features include customisable 3D office environment that resemble the client’s organisation, and an immersive storyline that allows for employees to learn about the company, product, and process experientially. Furthermore, the platform aims to enable companies to configure scalable and flexible content using the power of authoring, enabling the creation of timeless and relevant tasks, challenges and puzzles without worrying about changes in process or content.

StartOnboard clients can then configure their game with differential learning paths, virtual conversations, a product experience zone, and player analytics and performance, among other features that make for an immersive onboarding experience for the new hires. This is done all using pre-existing, customisable templates on the platform. Through these features, the platform aims to reduce dependency on corporates for the repetitive and inconvenient process of traditional onboarding and functional training.

Through the module’s game-based approach, StartOnboard further aims to foster a sense of healthy competition and collaboration among users. With leaderboards, achievements, and social features, employees can connect with peers, compare their progress, and engage in friendly competition, further enhancing the overall functional training experience.

Moreover, it seeks to enhance information retention among employees regarding critical aspects covered in the HR, Product and Process onboarding, such as company history, journey, vision, HR policies, and more.

“One of the key strengths of Imarticus Learning’s new platform lies in its ability to personalise the onboarding and training journey for each user. The platform leverages advanced analytics and adaptive learning algorithms to assess the learner’s proficiency level and dynamically tailor the content to their specific needs,” Nikhil Barshikar, managing director, CEO, Imarticus Learning, said.