Imarticus Learning enters MENA region with courses from IIM Ahmedabad, Lucknow

Imarticus Learning, an educational firm, enters into the MENA region, including nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Morocco, and Bahrain, according to an official statement. Furthermore, the firm has introduced two new courses tailored to the worldwide employment landscape – the General Management Programme from IIM Ahmedabad and the Global Senior Leadership Programme from IIM Lucknow, the statement added.

According to the statement, the course has a duration of 11 months and is designed to offer a range of valuable benefits to participants. Additionally, the course claims to provide networking with peers from around the globe, as well as access to 11 masterclasses led by experts in the field. Two, five-day campus immersions are also included, along with a 2-day executive conference that takes place in Dubai, the statement added.

The 21st General Management Executive Program, in collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad, is a flagship course for working professionals with a five-year work experience after graduation and those willing to secure management positions.

The duration of the course would be seven months, and it includes a 10-day on-campus immersion out of which six days will be in Dubai and four days on the campus of IIM Ahmedabad. “The courses aims to bridge the gap between training in India and that provided worldwide. Our chosen pedagogy keeps the learner at the centre of the market’s specifics and then ace their leadership skills” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, Imarticus Learning, said.