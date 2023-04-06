Imarticus Learning acquires Hero Mindmine, aims to start new sales and corporate solutions vertical

Professional education platform Imarticus Learning has acquired training and development services company Hero Mindmine. The company refused to divulge the value of the deal. However, according to sources close to the development it is an all cash acquisition. “We will also provide our business-to-business (B2B) solutions such as corporate training solutions, recruitment solutions, e-learning solutions, and game-based learning solutions to Hero Mindmine clients. This merger will allow us to capitalize on Hero Mindmine’s brand reputation as well as help their clients to benefit from our decade-long expertise,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, MD, Imarticus Learning, told FE Education Online.

Post the acquisition, Imarticus Learning plans to integrate Hero Mindmine into the company and start a new sales and corporate solutions vertical in the long run. The company further plans to expand Hero Mindmine’s product portfolio through integration of its strengths in finance, analytics, and technology. It also aims to venture into new domains such as FMCG, automotive, infrastructure- key areas where Hero Mindmine has marked its presence.

This is the third acquisition of the company with four to five more planned across business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) sectors for this year. The company plans to expand its offerings across products, industries, and geographies such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East. “Our acquisition strategy focuses on two key factors: exploring and integrating new markets and products that we can leverage, and building exceptional teams,” Barshikar said.