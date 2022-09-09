IMA partners with Entigrity to train, upskill 5,000 professionals in India

Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) and Entigrity, an offshore staffing solutions consultancy have collaborated with the aim to foster skill development among accounting professionals in India. As part of the collaboration, Entigrity will now encourage their existing staff in India to sign up for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) certification programme.

“Partnering with Entigrity was the obvious choice given their experience in offshore staffing solutions with some of the world’s top organizations. Indian enterprises are increasingly looking for management accountants to provide them with more strategic direction and this partnership will ensure that India will have access to best-in-class management accountants. This association will further bridge the skills gap among accounting and finance professionals in India, giving them an opportunity to pursue globally relevant certifications that enhance their future career prospects from within the country,” Pranesh Krishnan, director of operations, IMA India, said.

According to the official statement, IMA’s CMA certification programme is an advanced-level assessment for accounting and finance professionals in business which covers financial planning, performance and analytics, and strategic financial management. The statement further said that Entigrity will hire more than 5,000 Indian professionals in the coming years and has agreed to accept CMA as one of the preferred qualifications for both upskilling its existing staff and for fulfilling their talent acquisition requirements.

This alliance will further mutual benefits between IMA and Entigrity by making the CMA more accessible and inclusive for young Indian students and professionals alike, the statement added. It said that the partnership will assist in enhancing the learning experience of students and young professionals by offering access to expertise and facilities of both organizations.

“This partnership will go a long way in strengthening the management accounting profession in India. For organisations seeking to thrive and succeed in today’s globalised economy, as well as navigating regulatory challenges, hiring management accountants has emerged as a top priority. Entigrity and IMA will be best placed to fulfil this requirement going forward,” Valay Parikh, COO of Entigrity, said.

