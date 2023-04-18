IMA appoints Sunil Deshmukh as Chair-Elect for FY24

The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) has announced the appointment of Sunil Deshmukh, CMA, as Chair-Elect, Global Board of Directors. The appointment has been made for IMA’s 2024 fiscal period staring July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

According to an official release, Deshmukh is a leadership and executive coach and strategy consultant with more than 30 years of experience working in consumer markets across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

In his new role as Chair-Elect, Deshmukh will work closely with IMA’s Board of Directors to continue strengthening the organisation’s international leadership and commitment to providing valuable resources, certification, and professional development opportunities to its members.

Deshmukh plans to focus on enhancing IMA’s relationships with universities, national accounting bodies, multinationals, and businesses to connect with current and aspiring finance and accounting executives and professionals, the statement said. “This is a significant responsibility that I take with utmost seriousness, and I am committed to contributing my best to the growth and success of IMA. I am eager to work with my esteemed colleagues on the Board and the wider IMA community to accomplish our shared goals and objectives,” Deshmukh said.

Furthermore, besides earning CMA in 2010, Deshmukh is a member of many other institutions, including the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the Institute of Directors (IOD) of India. He is also an ACC – Associate Certified Coach – ICF USA, a Certified Executive Coach – Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching (MGSCC) USA, and has participated in many leadership programmes in the U.S., UK, and India, the statement said.

Deshmukh has been an IMA member since 2010 and has served in various leadership positions within the organization. He has been a member of IMA’s Global Board of Directors since 2021, where he has also been part of the Nominating Committee, IMA Leadership Academy, and CEO Search Committee, the statement added.

With inputs from ANI