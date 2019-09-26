IITs plan major overhaul, may allow weaker students to leave in 3 years with BSc degree

While the intake of students annually is high, the number of dropouts in the last two years of BTech is alarming. (Representational image: IE)

The Indian Institute of Technology is trying to devise an alternate for its academically weaker students so that they are not forced to abruptly drop out of their programme way before its end. IITs are India’s top engineering institutions that witness high enrolment of students every year. While the intake of students annually is high, the number of dropouts (2,461) in the last two years of BTech is alarming. The institutions are now mulling over this issue with the aim to reduce this number and are planning to give such students an early exit after 3 years with a Bachelor in Science (BSc) degree in Engineering.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the IIT Council has called for a meeting to discuss this proposal on Friday. The IIT council is the highest decision making body for all the 23 institutions and it will be headed by Ramesh Pokhriyal, the Union Human Resource Development Minister.

Up until now, students who are enrolled for the Bachelors of Technology (BTech) degree programme across the 23 IITs are awarded a B.Tech degree after the completion of the 4 years (8 semesters). In many instances students who find it hard to cope up with the programme and are unable to score good grades, drop out midway. The IIT Council during their upcoming meeting will discuss this issue as their most important agenda. The proposed solution of an early exit for such weak students with a BSc degree at the end of their 3 years in the institution will be discussed in the meeting.

The provision for an early exit will allow academically weak students to opt for BSc in Engineering after the completion of their second semester and leave after completing 3 years. This will only be possible for those students who meet the minimum academic standards that will be set by the IIT Council.

As per the report, approximately 9 lakh students are selected to appear for the JEE Main examination that is held twice every year. However, only 13,500 end up getting enrolled in the IITs. According to the data that was shared by the HRD ministry in the Parliament earlier this year, 2,461 students had dropped out of their programme across different IITs in the country over the last two years. The reason behind these dropouts includes expulsion for weak academic performance and inability to cope with the pressures of the rigorous academics.