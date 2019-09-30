IITs asked to come up with action plan after national, international rankings dip

The Indian Institutes of Technology have consistently failed to make it to the top 100 in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) and Times Higher Education rankings.

The country’s premier engineering institutes, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been directed by the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry to come up with an action plan to improve their national as well as international rankings. This direction comes after the rankings of the IITs went downhill in two of the most prominent higher-education surveys in the world, the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) and Times Higher Education (THE), both of which are based out of London. The issue regarding the IITs was raised by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ during a recent meeting of the IIT Council, which is the highest decision-making body of 23 IITs.

A senior HRD Ministry official reportedly said, “The issue was discussed in the Council meeting. It is important to work on research excellence. The IITs have been asked to work on improving their national and international rankings. For this each, IIT will come up with an action plan.”

The Indian Institutes of Technology have consistently failed to make it to the top 100 in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) and Times Higher Education rankings. The IITs along with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are the most celebrated Indian institutes in India. However, none of them has been able to perform well against western counterparts like Oxford University and MIT, which continue to hold the top spots.

In the latest edition of the world university rankings released by QS, three Indian institutes IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc-Bangalore, managed to find a place among the top 200 institutes. However, none of them were in the top 100. Once the QS ranking was released, their officials were asked to examine their ranking by the HRD Ministry during a review meeting. The QS officials were asked to examine the reasons why several Indian institutes like the Jawaharlal Nehru University along with the Hyderabad University, did not get any spot in the ranking. It is a normal practice for the HRD ministry to release its own rankings annually based on the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year.