IITM students get 25 offers with pay packages of over Rs 1 crore/yr

Students of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) received 445 offers on the first day of phase-I placements for the 2022-23 academic year. The number, which includes pre-placement offers (PPOs), is the highest ever recorded by IITM at the end of first session and is around 10% higher than last year’s figure of 407.

The students received a total of 25 offers with pay packages in excess of Rs 1 crore per annum, while a total of 15 international offers were received from four companies.

Many firms which were earlier recruiting only in phase I of placements this year opted to give PPOs too, the result of a robust internship programme at IITM.

Around 1,722 students have registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year across different streams of study. The total number of companies that registered for phase-I placements stood at 331. They will be recruiting for a total of 722 profiles.

V Kamakoti, director, IIT-M, said: “We have got some of the major companies who have come for the placements. I am sure this year it will be rewarding both for the recruiters and for the students. In addition, IIT Madras recorded the highest number of PPOs this year, which is a pointer that the current placement will also be very successful.”

The main recruiters this year include Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, P&G, Optiver, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey. Public sector companies recruiting during phase I include ONGC and the Centre for Development of Telematics (CDoT).

The phase-I placements are expected to continue till December 7.

Sathyan Subbiah, adviser (placement), IITM, said: “Our students have done well in the interviews and I am happy to see them bag attractive placement offers. IITM students have already done well in their internships and have attracted many PPOs this year. It is great to see the confidence that companies are placing in IIT Madras trained students, even during the relatively challenging economic times.”

