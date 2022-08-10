IITM PTF and Sony India Software Centre partners to impart tech skills to EWS students

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation (IITM PTF) has partnered with Sony India Software Centre Private limited to equip students from economically disadvantaged background with industry-ready technical skills. The course named the ‘Sony India Finishing School Skill Development Training Program,’ aims to provide training in select areas such as Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML), Cyber Security and Computer Graphics besides Business Communication skills.

“This program is intended to bridge the knowledge and skillset gap that exist between graduating students and the industry’s requirement. We hope that many students, specifically from non-urban parts of India will benefit from this initiative,” V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said.

According to the official statement, the course is being offered free of cost and interested candidates can apply online through the institute’s official website. With this collaboration, Sony India Software Centre will extend employment to the top 15 performers of the course while the Pravartak Technologies Foundation will assist the remaining students with placement in other companies by arranging for their interviews through the IITM PTF placement cell.

Further, the statement mentioned that the student selection process is based on academic performance of engineering graduates who passed out in 2020-2021, 2021-2022 with a minimum of 60% aggregate in all examinations and whose parents have an annual income of less than RS. 8 lakh.

In addition, a written entrance examination would also be conducted followed by an interview. Students who successfully clear the evaluation with the highest score are eligible for a stipend provided under the training program, the statement noted.

The duration of the course is approximately six months. As per the statement, it will be a full-time course, conducted in physical mode in classrooms provided by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Certificates will be provided for the students on successfully completing the training program, the statement added.

