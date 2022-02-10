IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation partners with CADFEM to offer certificate course on emerging technologies

The courses will cover fields including 5G, Autonomous Vehicle Engineering and Smart Mobility along with Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Engineering.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation will offer an ANSYS certificate program in partnership with CAFDEM. The programe will provide an intensive online training program on emerging technologies which will include hands on training using Ansys in the fields of engineering 5G- next gen communication dystem, autonomous vehicle engineering and smart mobility as well as hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) engineering. From rocket launches, functioning of airplanes cars, and computers to mobile devices, and wearable technologies, ANSYS software plays a critical role in its creation.

These courses are open to engineering students (UG & PG) and MSc (Electronics), PhD scholars, faculty members and professionals from industry and start-ups. The course will commence from 14th April 2022 and the last date for registration is 7th April 2022.

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is a section 08 company housing the technology innovation hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems. It is hosted by IIT Madras and funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). The mandate of the company is to nurture young minds to develop and productize Atmanirbhar solutions in the areas of Cyber Physical Systems with special emphasis on Indian needs. Skill development and Job creation are the targets set by NM-ICPS.

V. Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, and the course coordinator from IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, says, “IIT Madras Pravartak has chosen these three important areas namely 5G, Autonomous vehicles and EV, for the human capacity training that our country will need in large numbers in the nearest future. These courses will provide the required foundation for professional to go ahead and develop robust Atmanirbhar solutions in the respective areas.”

