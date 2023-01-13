IITH partners with Indian Navy to establish CTIC

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has partnered with the Indian Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment, as per an official statement. Present in the MoU signing event were B S Murty, director, IITH, Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy on January 9, 2023.

The project aims to collaborate with IITH on fields related to contemporary and emerging technologies in the maritime domain. “As a civilian, it is a matter of pride to use our technological expertise and research acumen in the defense of our Nation,” Murty said.

“The MoU between WESEE, Indian Navy and IIT Hyderabad paves the way for long-term collaboration between the two organisations. The establishment of the Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) at IIT Hyderabad’s Technology Research Park (TRP) is the crucial first step for this engagement. The collaboration is aimed at solving real-world problems by leveraging the deep tactical and technical expertise of WESEE and IIT Hyderabad. The collaboration aligns with the goal of building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” Sumohana S Channappayya, faculty-in-charge, Technology Research Park, said.



