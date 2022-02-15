IIT(BHU) Varanasi collaborates with US National Science Foundation, strengthening scientific ties between both the nations

The collaboration will focus on solving the societal challenges of both the countries

This initiative will help tap the talent pool of scientists and entrepreneurs of both countries.

I-DAPT-HUB Foundation, a Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, collaborates with the US National Science Foundation (NSF) for joint research of Data Analytics and Predictive Technologies (DAPT). The research will focus on solving societal challenges of both countries while scaling up the science and technology relationship between India and United States.



I-DAPT hub foundation will receive financial support, which is expected to be up to Rs 10 million for research on DAPT and its application in telecommunications, power or energy, road transport, highways, health, and family welfare thrust areas.



The project director of I-DAPT HUB Foundation, professor Rajiv Prakash, emphasized that Indo-US collaboration has been playing an important role in the innovation development dimensions. It will help tap the talent pool of scientists and entrepreneurs of both countries. This initiative will help in achieving the sustainable development goals set by the Indian government intended to be achieved by 2030.



Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi said, “During this pandemic period we all witnessed how data analytics and predictive computing played a major role in the pandemic preparedness and the development of vaccines. The scientific community today is looking towards powerful high-performance computing and predictive technologies to gain a better understanding of major societal challenges and create solutions through a multi-dimensional approach. The government of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has also allocated Rs 14,217 crore for the development of science and technology in the Union Budget 2022-23. Thus, this explains that the creation of an extensive research ecosystem is the need of the hour and this collaboration between the world’s two largest democracies will boost the economy, create jobs and bring prosperity.”



This invitation for Indo- US collaborative research proposal is open and will remain active till April 25, 2022, for the first round of screening.



