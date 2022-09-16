Karnataka committed to developing UVCE on par with IIT, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government was committed to developing University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) into an institution on par with the Indian Institute of Technology, in three years. The statement was made on September 17, 2022 while he was delivering a speech after inaugurating the newly established University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) at KR circle campus.

Furthermore the chief minister assured that the university will be provided with required financial support, qualitative faculty and world class infrastructure.

According to an official statement, Bommai also noted that six other engineering colleges of the state will be developed along the lines of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

In addition, the CM mentioned that University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering will be free from external interventions and that complete freedom and autonomy will be granted.

Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya, who founded this first engineering college of the state on his birthday, he said sir MV stands as an inspiration for the government in its commitment to set up quality technical education institutions.

In a recent development, Karnataka government’s cyber centre of excellence in cyber security ‘CySecK’ and Dell Technologies, an IT major entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create enhanced cybersecurity practices in the state, especially among students.

As per an official statement, the agreement was signed in the presence of C N Ashwath Narayan, minister for higher education and IT/BT at Vikasa Soudha. Manish Gupta, vice-president, Dell Technologies, and Ripu Bajwa, its general manager, were also present on the occasion.

Further, the statement added that under the agreement, Dell would provide learning of cyber safety practices through its interactive courses and would be available both in Kannada as well as in English.

The statement added Dell aims to contribute to the startup ecosystem through its ‘Ascend’ initiative which will help in expanding the startup market.

