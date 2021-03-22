IIT students attracted towards new-age starts-ups

Kanav Singla, founder & CEO, Adloid

IIT students, starts-ups, IIT graduates, Adloid, business schools, augmented reality tech startupStart-ups hunt for fresh talent from premier engineering institutes, and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have recently concluded recruitment drives wherein a lot of companies visited their campuses to get hold of the new graduates. Tech-savvy renowned companies offered good salary packages to graduates, but it has been seen that IIT graduates rejected their offers to join start-ups and new-age companies.

Adloid, a pioneer in 3D visualisation and an augmented reality tech start-up, interviewed candidates from IITs and IIMs virtually across multiple roles. They conducted a test and then determined based on the individual’s score if candidates are suitable for the role or not. They also developed interview frameworks involving business cases and group discussions. Adloid found that even in virtual situations, there is a lot one can determine about the candidate’s working style depending on how they conduct themselves in a group interview and how they solve various business cases. This tech start-up offered good salary packages to skilled candidates and which made them leave hefty salary packages of tech giants. Adloid is at a stage in business that is looking to grow to 10x, and so it becomes important to hire the right talent that supports in meeting business goals.

Kanav Singla, founder & CEO of Adloid, added, “We are constantly on the lookout for world-class talent. We hire from India’s leading engineering and business schools. Identifying the right talent during virtual hiring was somewhat challenging in the beginning, but we, at Adloid, were able to come up with a mechanism that would allow us to evaluate best-suited candidates for our needs. Our objective with hiring has always been to find candidates with a zeal to learn and enthusiasm to work hard. Candidates with these two qualities are easy for us to mould into world-class professionals.” He added that Adloid is in the business of making virtual shopping a reality, and everyone at Adloid has their own set of goals mapped out that they are actively working towards. “We believe in mentoring instead of tutoring,” he said.

Adloid claims that many candidates who have been successful in getting an offer from this start-up are ready to give up their top-dollar jobs to pursue work with them, and these candidates are people who have demonstrated humility and great business sense.