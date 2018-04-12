IIT Ropar Placements 2018: What was the average salary package this year?

IIT Ropar.

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) for the year 2017-18 had whopping 90.2 percent placement of students with an average salary package of Rs 11.77 laks per annum. The premier education institute has witnessed an overall rise in the number of jobs offered across all streams with students receiving offers from reputed companies including Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Deloitte, Direct I, ISRO, Samsung, Saavn, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Mathworks, Oracle, OYO Rooms, Finisar, Go Products Engineering, RoundGlass, Reliance Jio, TATA Motors, TESCO, True Chip and many more.

Apart from this, the number of pre-placement offers (PPOs) has also seen a rise from four last year to ten this year. A total of five start-ups made nine offers. The first time-recruiters included Goldman Sachs, Mathworks, Maruti Suzuki, OYO Rooms, Finisar, Go Products Engineering, Oracle, RoundGlass, Bharat Seats, Truechip and Reliance Jio.

Dr. Dhiraj K Mahajan, Head training and Placement, IIT Ropar, said: “The campus placement season has always been exhilarating on our campus. This year was no different. The students are happy with the way the placements went this year. Each one of our students who walks into the campus comes with a dream and we are charged with the responsibility of directing their energies towards the fulfilment of this dream.”

On this, Prof. Sarit K Das, Director, IIT Ropar said: “The number of companies visiting the campus has increased. Many exciting job offers have come for our students. We have started Career Development and Corporate Relations Centre for our students to develop students potential for the job market, as well as encouraging them to become potential entrepreneurs and to participate in our Technology Business Incubator (TBI) subsidiary.”

Department-wise Placements

While the Computer Science department saw close to 95% placement, Mechanical Engineering department saw the placement of around 92% and Electrical Engineering of around 82% of the registered students. These numbers only corroborate the institute’s existing liberal academic curriculum that allows students to take up varied courses of their own interest.