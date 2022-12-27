IIT Ropar partners with GUVI for e-learning services

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has announced its partnership with GUVI, an IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated edtech startup, for new initiatives in e-learning services, as per an official statement.

Under the collaboration, GUVI will partner on research to upgrade its placement-oriented Career Program – ‘ZEN Class’ and Mentorship in e-learning services through IIT Ropar. IIT Ropar will conduct experiments on teaching, learning and modern pedagogies that lead to effective learning curves among the learners, it said.

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to strengthen tech-education and upskilling through GUVI.

“Our laboratory has been specialising in online education-based technologies and we were on the lookout for the implementation of edtech ideas on portals such as GUVI which has amassed more than 18 Lakh students. The aim is to ameliorate learning and teaching methods while qualitatively upscaling our relationship with GUVI,” Sudarshan Iyengar, head, department of computer science and engineering, IIT Ropar, said.

GUVI claims to offer technology skills in regional languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali besides English.