IIT Ropar, Army Training Command sign MoU to set up centre of excellence

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) of the Indian Army has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up a centre of excellence for studies and applied research in defence and security at the premier institute.

According to an official statement, the CoE will be set up with an aim to leverage IIT Ropar’s technical expertise and ARTRAC’s operational expertise in advanced materials and manufacturing, design and development of deep learning algorithms, multipath and wireless networks, data transmission tools, remote sensing and forecasting, cyber security and some other areas.

The MoU was signed by Rajeev Ahuja, director, IIT Ropar and Lt Gen SS Mahal, General Officer Commanding –in-Chief of the ARTRAC.

IIT Ropar will also curate training programmes as exchange of information on educational programmes for security practitioners of the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence agencies and state police forces run by it as part of its on-campus and off-campus programmes on research and innovation, it said.

The ARTRAC will sponsor officers to undergo on-campus and off-campus educational programmes, as per the statement. Collaborative research and innovation will be done in areas of mutual interest in management, and social sciences and visits by faculty and students of IIT Ropar will be undertaken to Army establishments to better understand educational, research and technology needs of the Army and visits by Army officers to IIT Ropar to engage in research and innovation.

“IIT Ropar has the best of infrastructure and young and dynamic faculty, and we are ready to set up this centre in cooperation with the Army and will establish CoE at IIT Ropar campus, which will provide a platform to foster and promote several forms of initiatives including collaborative research, formal education of Army officers, short-term training, and short visits (exchange programmes) by personnel from IIT Ropar and Army,” Ahuja said.

The CoE will be named ‘Centre of Excellence for Studies and Applied Research in Defence and Security.’ The CoE will focus on emerging areas of research and technology, including Information Warfare or Security (Quadcopters and Drones, Medium and Light Weaponry, Missile Technologies, Body Armour, Force Survivability, Hypersonic Applications, Energy directed weapons), wireless communication; and many other fields in the larger domain of Defence and Security, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI

