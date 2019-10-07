IIT Roorkee wins Clarivate Analytics awards 2019

This year, IIT Roorkee has won these awards in the categories ‘Engineering & Technology’ and ‘Institutions Established over 15 Years’.
India Research Excellence Citation Awards by Clarivate Analytics recognise institutions that have made research contribution in designated categories and have had significant influence over research in that area. This year, IIT Roorkee has won these awards in the categories ‘Engineering & Technology’ and ‘Institutions Established over 15 Years’.
“We are thankful to Clarivate Analytics for coming up with research excellence awards that recognise institutions whose research has greater impact,” said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, director, IIT Roorkee.
