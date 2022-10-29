IIT Roorkee to get DRDO research centre to boost innovation in defence sector

The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has approved a new research centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee keeping in tune with India’s mission for technological upgradation and self-reliance in the defence sector.

According to an official statement, the facility will be known as ‘DRDO Industry Academia-Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-CoE). The statement added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with its vision and new role towards nation-building has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with six IITs including IIT Roorkee.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh concurred on the important role of DRDO as a facilitator for enhancing and help developing research facilities in academic institutes like IITs. DFTM, DRDO HQrs will be steering and coordinating with academia/IITs, Industries, and DRDO labs for directed research through the DIA-CoE, the statement said.

With the establishment of the research centre, IIT Roorkee will have improved prospects and avenues to address critical and futuristic defence technology requirements of the armed forces. The facility will receive financial assistance from the DRDO, Government of India.

The DIA-CoE IITR will facilitate and undertake multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research in the research verticals mutually identified by the DRDO and IITR. The Centre of Excellence (CoE) will also collaborate with the academic researchers and faculties at IIT Roorkee, startups, industries, and other institutes in the country in facilitating and progressing advanced defence technology research. It will include IITR faculty members and students, DRDO scientists, start-ups, industry, and other research organizations.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that the vertical coordinators for the DIA-CoE proposal are professor Manish Shrikhande, professor Yogesh K Sharma, professor Vimal C Srivastava, professor VipulRastogi, and professor Andallib Tariq. The DIA-CoE IITR will enable collaborative research on themes which would lead to the development of new technologies for cutting-edge future defence systems as per the research and technology roadmap of the nation.

