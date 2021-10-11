IIT Roorkee starts a new school

The new school will offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programmes, and will welcome its first cohort of bachelor’s degree students in September 2022.
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has collaborated with the Mehta Family Foundation, US, to establish the Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
The new school will offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programmes, and will welcome its first cohort of bachelor’s degree students in September 2022. The objective, IIT Roorkee said, is to develop new and skilled manpower in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence, and empowering existing manpower by offering focused training and certification in these fields.
The school will be housed in a new dedicated building on the IIT Roorkee campus developed with support provided by the Mehta Family Foundation. Renowned experts in the field of artificial intelligence, including Prof Ananth Grama, Prof Shankar Subramanium and Prof Rajesh Gupta, will actively participate in designing the curriculum, faculty recruitment, monitoring and suggesting new research ideas to students of this school.
