IIT Roorkee launches Roorkee Seva, aims to provide citizen services

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the launch of Roorkee Seva, a citizen service application on September 2, 2022. According to an official statement, the application has been launched by Saurabh Vijay, assistant professor, civil engineering department, IIT Roorkee.

The platform aims to provide residents of Roorkee with services through an online app. Furthermore, Roorkee Seva application is available at the Play Store, and App Store and can be accessed through web browsers.

The statement further added that users can choose from over 30 services and book services including doctor appointments and cab services on the app from anywhere. “It is a one-stop platform that enables users to get in touch with trained and verified service providers including professionals in one place,” it said.

Present in the event were Ajit K Chaturvedi, director, IIT Roorkee, Manoranjan Parida, deputy director, IIT Roorkee, Arun Kumar, chairman, 175 year celebration committee, IIT Roorkee, among other administrative personnel and local residents, including senior citizens, retired staff, doctors and some service providers.

“In its 175th year, IIT Roorkee was keen to do something useful and long-lasting for Roorkee town. Roorkee Seva will attract the attention of local residents and will simplify their daily lives at the touch of a button,” Chaturvedi said.

“A contribution in the form of providing the App platform between the service provider and receiver, especially in the area of medical and common citizen services is being made based on the suggestions from Roorkee’s citizens from the different walks of life under the 175 years celebration initiative,” Kumar said.

According to Vijay, Citizen Centric Administration is not only an onus on the authorities but as a responsible citizen and a part of the scientific community, the purpose behind Roorkee Seva is to optimize resources and explore the potential of technology for better living.



