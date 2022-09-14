IIT Roorkee research scholar contributes to NASA’s Artemis Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced that its research scholar Prateek Tripathi has been selected to contribute to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Artemis programme. “IIT Roorkee provided me an opportunity to work in the field of the mineralogy of Earth, Moon, and Mars,” Tripathi said.

According to the official statement, Tripathi, a research scholar in the Geomatics Engineering Group, Civil Engineering Department, won one among the only five fellowships awarded from more than 300 applications received for this year’s programme.

The statement said that Tripathi, who works under the supervision of professor Rahul Dev Garg, IIT Roorkee, during his visit to NASA worked with an international team of researchers from Spain, the United Kingdom, and Dominica. He assessed three potential landing sites in the Lunar south pole and was supervised by the highly experienced senior lunar scientist David Kring of Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI), the statement noted.

As per the statement, Artemis programme is a selective annual 10-week summer intern programme for graduate student researchers to work on activities supporting Artemis missions to the Moon. The Lunar and Planetary Institute and NASA hosted the programme, which was held from May 31 to August 5, 2022. The visit was funded by the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned, that the work done by Prateek evaluates parameters such as slope, temperature, illumination, and walking time for probable traverse plans from the landing sites to Permanently shadowed regions (PSRs). These PSRs contain a fossil record of hydrogen, water ice, and other volatiles dating from the early solar System. Their investigation is of particular interest to scientists, forming a core objective of NASA’s Artemis III mission, the statement noted.

