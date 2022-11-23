IIT Roorkee partners with Simplilearn to offer HR Analytics programme

Online learning provider Simplilearn has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee for the programme ‘HR Analytics: Unlocking Human Capital’. The course is offered through the Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee (CEC IITR)

According to an official release, the programme will consist of live online masterclasses from IIT Roorkee faculty, the latest curriculum designed and delivered by distinguished IIT Roorkee professors, real-world applications of analytics across HR and multiple other domains and sectors. The programme will further consist of practical exposure through hands-on projects and a Capstone, and industry-relevant case-based learning.

The programme has been specifically designed for mid to senior-level managers and C-suite executives. It will consist of interactive doubt-clearing sessions to ensure clarity of course concepts, along with Simplilearn’s job assistance and a certificate of completion from CEC IIT Roorkee.

As per the release, the programme is ideal for HR professionals across industries at mid to senior levels to learn to use analytics for data-driven decisions. HR managers who engage with data teams and output reports and want to have more meaningful conversations to get the best value from business data will benefit from the programme. Additionally, C-suite executives and consultants seeking data insights and a practical understanding of HR analytics to initiate new projects or launch new business ideas can benefit from this programme.

To apply, individuals must have a bachelor’s degree in any background. Working professionals with over six years of work experience aspiring to leverage analytics to make business decisions can also register for the programme. Prior coding or technology expertise is not necessary to sign up for the programme.

Furthermore, the release mentioned, the programme will be launched in India and globally. The course’s duration is six months of online self-learning and masterclasses. The core concepts of the programme include Foundations of Business Analytics, Statistical Analysis for Business Decision Making, Exploratory Data Analysis and Visualization using R, Predictive Analytics for Business, Data Science and Machine Learning for Decision Making, HR Analytics for People Strategy, and Capstone Projects. The electives will consist of HR Analytics Unlocking Human Capital – academic masterclasses.

Also Read: AICTE appoints IIT-Guwahati director TG Sitharam as chairman

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn