IIT Roorkee partners with Imarticus Learning to launch certification programme in HR Management

Continuing Education Center (CEC) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, has collaborated with Imarticus Learning, a professional education company to announce the launch of its Certification Programme in Human Resource Management and Analytics. This programme aims to revolutionise HR management practices by leveraging data-driven decision-making techniques, an official release said.

With a focus on optimising HR processes and enhancing organizational performance, the programme aims to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the field of human resource management. In addition, DoMS plays an active role in curriculum development, course delivery, and practical training for students, the release said.

The programme spans six months and offers 100 hours of live training, including both theoretical concepts and hands-on practice. Students will have the opportunity to engage in weekend live sessions with IIT faculties, ensuring a high-quality learning experience. The curriculum encompasses the use of three or more tools, enabling students to gain proficiency in essential statistical tools like Excel, as well as advanced machine learning algorithms for predictive analysis. Participants will work on eight or more real-world case studies, allowing them to apply their knowledge in practical scenarios.

Upon completion, students receive an industry-recognised HR certification from CEC, IIT Roorkee. This industry-endorsed certification, combined with the comprehensive knowledge and skills gained, will empower participants to impress employers and advance their careers in the field of HR management and analytics, the release said.

“By leveraging data-driven insights, we aim to empower HR professionals to make valuable decisions and drive organisational excellence. Through this collaboration, we are committed to shaping the future of HR management and fostering innovation in this important area of management studies,” Kaushik Ghosh, coordinator, Continuing Education Centre, IIT Roorkee, said.

Key highlights of the programme include a curriculum designed and approved by IIT Roorkee faculty and industry experts, live online training sessions with IIT faculties, and a campus immersion opportunity for participants to visit the IIT Roorkee campus and interact with faculty and peers.“This programme aims to bridge the gap between traditional HR practices and data-driven decision-making. By equipping professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge, we aim to empower them to revolutionise HR management and drive organisational success,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder, Imarticus Learning, said.