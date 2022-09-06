IIT Roorkee partners with Imarticus Learning to launch Advanced Certification Programme in cybersecurity

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and Imarticus Learning, ed tech platform, has launched the fourth batch of Advanced Certification Program in Cybersecurity. According to the official statement, the 6-months online programme will commence on October 1, 2022. It is designed in collaboration with CEC, IIT Roorkee and industry stalwarts. Overall, the programme will cover multiple cyber security processes and tools ranging from ethical hacking to incident handling. The participant will also get a chance to join a three day campus immersion module and visit IIT Roorkee, which will provide them with valuable professional networking opportunities.

The statement said that the programme will help learners explore the world of ethical hacking, cloud security, application security, and network security. The sessions will be conducted by industry experts and experienced IIT Roorkee faculty, and the project-based courses will provide a thorough understanding of cyber security technologies and tools and the latest advancements in the cybersecurity space.

Moreover, the programme will assist learners in achieving precisely what the current cybersecurity job market demands. The courses will also enable learners to prepare for multiple security certification exams such as EC-Council’s Certified Ethical Hacker, CompTIA Security+, among others. With live instructor-led sessions, online discussions with mentors and peers, and doubt resolution on LMS and home assignments, the programmes will include CTFs and unrelenting career support provided by Imarticus Learning to enable learners to build a prospering career in the cybersecurity space.

“The demand for cybersecurity professionals has skyrocketed with increasing instances of cyber crimes like phishing, malware, money laundering, among others. India reported over 18 million cyber threats just during Q1 of 2022, further underscoring the importance of skilled professionals who can protect organisations and the country itself against such threats. Our Advanced Certification Program, in collaboration with IIT Roorkee, will enable learners to gain hands-on experiences from industry experts and apply the concepts learned in the real world. The course will help them become future-ready and qualified to tackle cyber threats of any scale,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder and CEO, Imarticus Learning, said.

“IIT Roorkee has been committed to offering learners the best possible experience backed by insights from industry stalwarts and experienced professors. The latest Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security will cover the critical aspects of the cyber security spectrum and enable learners to master ethical hacking, network security, and application security skills, which will help them further their careers,” Sateesh Kumar Peddoju, professor, IIT Roorkee, said.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that upon completing the course, learners will have the scope to work as cyber security analysts, information security analysts, ethical hackers, cloud security analysts, or application security analysts.

