IIT Roorkee partners with Garuda Aerospace to provide drone training across India

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has partnered with Garuda Aerospace, a drone manufacturer and agro-ecosystem integrator registered under Start-Up India and MSME, to jointly address the growing demand for indigenous Drone Pilots in the rapidly developing Indian Drone Ecosystem.

The collaboration aims to focus on areas of drone technologies in the principal technical and research areas of software, robotics, digital solutions, drone pilot training, demos, AI based solutions and initiate joint pilot projects.

“To facilitate work from IlT Roorkee, students and faculty members would be identified for collaborative development of Make in India Drones. Students will be motivated to intern for the hardware development and DRONE flying strategies according to DGCA, depending on the type of requirements,” Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said.

“The association is a step towards realizing our Prime Minister Modiji’s Vision of manufacturing 1 lakh Make in India Kisaan Drones by the end of 2023. This partnership will usher a new era in imparting quality skill training in the field of Automation, AI, ML and Drones for millions of Indian Youth,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said.

